Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,612 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.2% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $35,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 731,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 242,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. 1,119,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,365,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

