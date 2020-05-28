Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,853 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 856,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,905,260. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

