Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $194.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

