Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $80.42. 1,700,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,327. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12.

