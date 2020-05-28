Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,198. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

