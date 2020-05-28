Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lessened by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,811. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

