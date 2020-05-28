Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 325,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 277,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,957. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

