Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.29. 95,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

