Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.9% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

