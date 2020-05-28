Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 280,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,124. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

