Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.1% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,838,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,769,000 after buying an additional 447,881 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,627,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,896,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.