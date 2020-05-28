Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 10,284,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,829,205. The company has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

