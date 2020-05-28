Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $200,108.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001685 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $200,108.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00470762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,898 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.