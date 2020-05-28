Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VVNT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 25,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $293,749.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at $812,997.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $243,245.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,245.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,302 shares of company stock valued at $588,631.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $33,000,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $1,350,964,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

