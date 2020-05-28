Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,218 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.68. 12,894,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,929,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

