Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $118.41. 1,412,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,929,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average of $126.74. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

