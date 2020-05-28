Wings Price Up 64.4% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Wings has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $186,751.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.03710705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

