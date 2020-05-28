Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) PT Set at C$5.00 by Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) received a C$5.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.
Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.84. 401,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of $306.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
