Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) PT Set at C$5.00 by Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) received a C$5.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.84. 401,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of $306.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

