XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.85. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,149,981 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $43,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in XpresSpa Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

