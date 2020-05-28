Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acasti Pharma.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 219,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST stock remained flat at $$0.64 on Friday. 401,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

