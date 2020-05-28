Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,785,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 552,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,042,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,406. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

