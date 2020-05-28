Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.43. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 350,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

