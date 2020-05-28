Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Veru reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $339,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 12,842.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 321,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $205,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 42,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.44. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

