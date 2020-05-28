Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 164 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

BATRA traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $243.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,720.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,495,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 38.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.