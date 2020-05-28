ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.11% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ZIOP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $3.17. 148,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,315. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $714.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

