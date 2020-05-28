Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,947,407 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.