-$0.03 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 531.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 277,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 233,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 5,033,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.64. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.29.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.