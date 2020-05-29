$0.17 EPS Expected for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,090 shares of company stock worth $18,235,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,113.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

