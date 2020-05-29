$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 135,206 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

