100,000 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Brightworth grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.98. 8,921,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,635,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average is $149.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

