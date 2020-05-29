1,360,500 Shares in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,360,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,978,000. Taubman Centers accounts for approximately 2.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Taubman Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 259,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,095,000 after purchasing an additional 189,609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:TCO traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $41.66. 154,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,666. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of -0.04.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

