1,448,000 Shares in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of FGL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 10,285.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FG traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.01. 304,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. FGL Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other FGL news, insider Jonathan Bayer sold 59,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $635,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,672 shares in the company, valued at $685,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric L. Marhoun sold 153,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,609,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,222 shares in the company, valued at $443,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,533 shares of company stock worth $5,299,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

