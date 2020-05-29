15,110 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $5,272,664. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.