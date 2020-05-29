16,274 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Bought by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

