27,720 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 176,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 122,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 29,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

