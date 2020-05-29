30,000 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.37. 4,729,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average of $183.86. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,661 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.