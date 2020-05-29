3,555 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $10.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.22. 1,023,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,243. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,224. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

