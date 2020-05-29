36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ KRKR opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

