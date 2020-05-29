7,500 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Purchased by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.81. 54,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,817. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.