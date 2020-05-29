7,600 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,824,000 after buying an additional 9,645,959 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 22,177,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,126,359. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

