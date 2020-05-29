AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Citigroup downgraded AB SKF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

