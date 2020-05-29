Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares during the period. Acacia Communications comprises approximately 4.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 4.10% of Acacia Communications worth $115,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,135,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACIA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.71. 30,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,910. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACIA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $258,980.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $380,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,029 shares of company stock worth $1,514,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

