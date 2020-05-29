Achain Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $3.08 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05347273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,958,740 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

