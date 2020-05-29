ACT II Management LP Lowers Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

ACT II Management LP decreased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Gray Television accounts for approximately 2.9% of ACT II Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ACT II Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Gray Television worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of GTN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 432,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,291. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

