Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Tops $306,381.97

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $306,381.97 and approximately $276,487.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 21,129,850 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

