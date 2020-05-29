Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Adesto Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Adesto Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

