Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,646,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,005,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.