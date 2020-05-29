Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 372.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 320,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Allstate by 593.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. 57,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

