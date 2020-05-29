Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,367,000 after buying an additional 214,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded up $13.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,430.23. 140,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,393. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,319.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,335.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

