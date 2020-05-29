Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $14.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,432.47. 1,072,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,166. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,317.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,334.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

